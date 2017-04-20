Eagles 2017 Schedule Released

The NFL released its 2017 regular-season schedule Thursday night.

The announcement came at 8 p.m. EDT.

The Eagles will kick off the season in Washington and wrap up the season at home on New Years Eve against Dallas.

The first home game for the Eagles will be Sunday, September 24 as they host the New York Giants.

The Birds will play five primetime games, including a Christmas night home game against the Raiders.

Philadelphia's bye will fall on week ten.

Here's a look at the full line-up: