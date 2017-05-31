Tiger Woods Arrest: Police to Release Dashcam Footage

NBC's Kerry Sanders as more as information continues to come out from the golfing legend's DUI arrest this week.

Dashcam footage of Tiger Woods' Memorial Day arrest near his South Florida home is expected to be released by Jupiter police Wednesday.

Jupiter police released photos of the Wood's black Mercedes Wednesday afternoon, showing one of the car's tires flat and damaged.

The legendary pro golfer was discovered asleep at the wheel of his black Mercedes near the intersection of Military Trail and Indian Creek Parkway on Monday, according to a police report.

Woods was confused but cooperative when he was taken into custody, on suspicion of DUI, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Tiger Woods' car taken on the night of the arrest.

Photo credit: Jupiter PD

Woods' speech was "extremely slow and slurred, mumbled [and] confused" and he was "extremely sleepy," according to the report. He initially told the officer he was coming from Los Angeles for a golf trip before changing his story and saying he didn’t know where he was.

The 14-time major champion failed several field sobriety tests, but passed his breath test, twice scoring a .000. In a statement released Monday evening, Woods blamed his condition on an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medication he was taking, but said he was taking responsibility for what happened.



The 41-year-old was given a mandatory court date for July 5.