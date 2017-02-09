In a file photo provided by NBC Olympics, NBC's Bob Costas prepares for broadcast at an anchor desk in Sochi, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2014. Costas is ending his time as NBC's prime time Olympic host after 11 games, with Mike Tirico set to take over in 2018. (AP Photo/NBC Olympics)

Mike Tirico is taking over for Bob Costas as prime time host of the Olympics on NBC, the network announced Thursday, exactly a year before the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Costas has served in the role for all 11 Olympic games since 1992.

"It has been both a privilege and an incredible personal and professional experience to have been part of NBC's Olympic coverage all these years," Costas said in a statement.

Tirico joined NBC in July and served as daytime host for the 2016 Games in Rio.

Costas will continue in multiple roles with NBC Sports and NBC News, NBC said.