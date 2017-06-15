Floyd Mayweather Jr., at left, and Connor McGregor, right. The long awaited match between the boxer and the mixed martial artist is finally realized with a Aug. 26 date.

MMA fighter Conor McGregor tweeted Wednesday afternoon that "the fight is on" between himself and renowned boxer Floyd Mayweather.

The spectacle is expected to take place on Aug. 26, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Nevada commission approved the date of the fight earlier Wednesday, according to reports.



McGregor tweeted the photo of himself next to Floyd Mayweather Sr., but he will be fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr. It is unclear whether it was a mistake or whether McGregor did it on purpose, as he is known to provoke his opponents.

Mayweather also posted on Instagram about the fight, writing "It's official!"

Mayweather, who retired in September 2015 after going undefeated in all 49 of his pro fights, will face a mixed martial arts fighter who has never been in a scheduled 12-round fight at the MGM Grand arena. The fight will take place in a boxing ring and be governed by boxing rules.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.