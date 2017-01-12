NFL's Chargers Confirm Move to LA From San Diego

At 8am, here's the scene outside of Chargers Park. #nbc7 pic.twitter.com/oeW8XErKLJ

Chargers Chairman Dean Spanos announced the NFL team’s move to Los Angeles on Thursday, a move that had been discussed for months and dreaded by many in San Diego.

"After much deliberation, I have made the decision to relocate the Chargers to Los Angeles, beginning with the 2017 NFL season," the letter posted to Chargers.com reads.

The move comes after years of failed negotiations between the city of San Diego and the owners of the NFL franchise.

The letter was posted on Twitter by the Chargers main account, which has since been renamed "Los Angeles Chargers."

The Chargers have been in San Diego for 56 years, since moving from Los Angeles in 1961. The team joined the National Football League in 1970 as part of the NFL-AFL merger.

Here is the entire memo:

San Diego has been our home for 56 years. It will always be part of our identity, and my family and I have nothing but gratitude and appreciation for the support and passion our fans have shared with us over the years.

But today, we turn the page and begin an exciting new era as the Los Angeles Chargers.

LA is a remarkable place, and while we played our first season there in 1960 and have had fans there ever since, our entire organization knows that we have a tremendous amount of work to do. We must earn the respect and support of LA football fans. We must get back to winning. And, we must make a meaningful contribution, not just on the field, but off the field as a leader and champion for the community.

The Chargers are determined to fight for LA and we are excited to get started."

The Chargers scheduled an 8 a.m. PT meeting for staff.

Bitter and disappointed fans gathered outside the team's headquarters in Murphy Canyon. One egged the front door late Wednesday as reports of the move surfaced. By Thursday, several fans left their team jerseys on the ground in front of the building. One man said, "I'm done" as he walked away.

The Bolts notified NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and other league owners of their intent to move for the 2017 season, ESPN reported.

NBC Sports reported Spanos informed Goodell and several owners of his decision after a meeting of the league's stadium and finance committees had ended Wednesday.

Unconfirmed reports of a possible announcement were circulating all week. There was no initial word on a possible timeline with the move. A formal relocation letter has not been sent by the Chargers to the NFL.

A spokesman for San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer confirmed Wednesday night that the Chargers had not contacted their office.

NFL.com reported the league did not offer Spanos or the Chargers any additional money to contribute to their stadium efforts.

The league's Ian Rapoport reports that the team would have until May 1 to terminate their lease with Qualcomm Stadium and the training facility in Murphy Canyon. They would need to vacate Chargers Park by July 1, NFL.com reports.

Also, the City of San Diego would be owed a $12 million termination fee.

The Chargers' possible relocation has been a hot-button issue for years.

At the center of the problem is the Chargers dilapidated home stadium. Since 1967, the Chargers have played at Qualcomm Stadium in Mission Valley. Multiple efforts between the Chargers, NFL, city and county officials have failed to provide a stadium solution, either a new stadium or a remodeled Qualcomm Stadium.

Chargers fans expressed their anger over the potential move to Los Angeles. Police had to surround the administrative offices at Chargers Park after one heated fan egged the front of the building.

Dan Wellington filmed himself on social media hurling about a half-dozen eggs at the team’s headquarters.

“Why go? This is such a bad deal," he said. "You're going to have to spend so much to move and you’re not willing to put it here. As a lifelong Chargers fan it’s a total kick in the stomach.”

Another fan also showed up at Chargers Park Wednesday night, saying he was fed up and frustrated.

“I hate you guys, I can't wait to burn everything I own of you guys from shoes, to canopies, to jerseys, to sweaters, to junior Chargers Girl uniforms," Frank Sesma said. "I don’t make that much money and I've dedicated a lot of money and soul to these guys.”

Spanos made no secret he preferred a downtown stadium site and asked San Diegans to keep an open mind regarding a proposed ballot measure.

In November, San Diego voters rejected the latest stadium proposal, a ballot measure that would have raised hotel occupancy taxes to help pay for a proposed $1.8 billion downtown stadium project. Measure C needed a two-thirds vote to pass but it received only 43 percent approval.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, who cited league sources, first tweeted about the move Wednesdayn night, just hours after NBC 7 SportsWrap reported that the NFL had extended the deadline for the team's decision from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17.