Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 8, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The Eagles are on top of the football world, and their quarterback is on top of the jersey world.

Carson Wentz's jersey is currently the best-selling NFL jersey, according to sporting goods retail giant Dick's Sporting Goods.

Dick's maintains a weekly ranking of jersey leaders based on sales at all their stores, and this week's ranking shows Wentz ahead of two other quarterbacks — someone named Tom Brady of the Patriots is second and Dak Prescott of the Cowboys is third.

According to Dick's Jersey Report, Wentz's jersey was No. 2 in the NFL last year behind Prescott, but his nationally televised three-touchdown performance in the Eagles' win Thursday night in Charlotte over the Panthers elevated him into the No. 1 spot.

Rounding out the top 10 currently in jersey sales are Von Miller, Mitch Trubisky, Luke Kuechly, Julio Jones, Odell Beckham Jr., Ezekiel Elliott and Rob Gronkowski.

Wentz ranks fifth in the NFL with 1,584 passing yards, tied for second with 13 touchdowns, seventh with a 99.6 passer rating and sixth with a 1.45 interception ratio.

The Eagles share the NFL's best record with the Chiefs at 5-1 and own the league's longest current winning streak at four. That has elevated the Eagles into the No. 3 overall jersey team, according to Dick's, behind only the Patriots and Cowboys. Last week, the Eagles were fifth, behind the Cowboys, Steelers, Patriots and Broncos.

Zach Ertz, who caught two touchdown passes Thursday night, is the next-highest ranked Eagle, with the No. 53 jersey in the NFL. Wentz and Ertz are the only two in the top 100.

Former Eagles ranked in the top 100 by Dick's are LeSean McCoy of the Bills (No. 50), Alejandro Villanueva of the Steelers (No. 84), Jeremy Maclin of the Ravens (No. 85), Danny Amendola of the Patriots (No. 92), Sam Bradford of the Vikings (No. 95) and DeMarco Murray of the Titans (No. 100).

Dick's Sporting Goods has 610 stores in 47 states, including 14 in the Philadelphia area.