Blimp Crashes Near US Open Course in Wisconsin

People posted video on social media of a blimp crashing near Erin Hills Golf Course in Hartford, Wisconsin, where the U.S. Open of golf is being held.

A blimp crashed near the course where professional golfers are teeing off in the 117th U.S. Open Thursday morning, authorities said.

The blimp crashed in an open field about a half mile from the Erin Hills golf course at about 11:15 a.m., the U.S. Open said in a statement.

The company Airsign told NBC News that the downed blimp is owned by them. The pilot was the only person inside at the time and is being treated for unknown injuries, the the U.S. Open said.



"Pretty sure I just watched the blimp crash at the #USOPEN! Hope everybody is ok!" Twitter user Adam Johnson wrote with a video of the blimp drifting toward the ground.

"Wow, blimp down. I hope everyone is safe. #USOpen #USGA," Marc Maldoff tweeted with another video of the aircraft heading to the ground.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said they could not immediately comment, but said a press release about the incident will later be posted to their website.