White House Rewriting Trump's Travel Ban Order: Sources

White House lawyers are working on a rewrite of President Donald Trump's controversial executive order banning nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries that can pass legal muster, NBC News reports.

The work began several days before a federal appeals court shot down the White House's bid to lift a temporary restraining order on Trump's first plan to bar nationals from Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Iraq and Yemen from entering the country for 90 days, a senior administration official told NBC.

Trump's legal team still believes it will be eventually proven correct on the merits of the current executive order, the official said. And they are looking into several options, including continuing the court battle as well as signing a new immigration order "very soon."

Trump Reacts To Court's Ban Ruling

President Donald Trump vowed to contest Thursday's decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reinstate his travel ban, after the panel of three judges declined to block the ruling that suspended the ban. "We have a situation where the security of our country is at stake," Trump said.

Several sources close to Trump told MSNBC's Joe Scarborough that White House lawyers are working on language for the executive order that would be able to find favor with the federal courts.