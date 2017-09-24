White House ‘Planning’ on Health Care Vote This Week

Marc Short, White House director for legislative affairs, listens to a question during an off-camera press briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, July 10, 2017.

Despite a rushed timetable and the daunting task of pulling together enough votes, the White House is planning on a Senate vote on the “Graham-Cassidy” health care bill this week, White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short said on Sunday’s “Meet The Press,” NBC News reported.

He claims they are aiming for Wednesday.

“There are millions of Americans who will benefit from this bill,” Short said. “In fact, we think every state will benefit.”

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who decides when the Senate could address the bill, has said they “intend” to vote this week on the legislation that’s aimed at restructuring the U.S. health care system and repealing some of the signature elements of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.