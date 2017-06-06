White House Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders says President Donald Trump will not claim executive privilege to block the testimony of former FBI Director James Comey this week.

The White House wanted to create an in-house command post, or "war room," to contain fallout from any damaging testimony from fired FBI Director James Comey this Thursday, NBC News reported.

But that task has instead shifted outside the administration, with the president's aides expected to deflect all Comey-related questions on Thursday to President Donald Trump's outside counsel, Marc Kasowitz.

"There's no war room. Zero," one source close to the White House declared. Another administration source said it simply "never took off."

Kasowitz has been laying low, but he'll have to respond on Thursday, or else Comey's words alone could define the storyline. And Comey allies have told NBC News he's eager to tell his story after being fired on May 9.

Trump Relieved at Firing 'Nut Job' Comey: Report