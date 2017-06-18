New estimates from the Congressional Budget Office say about 23 million Americans could lose coverage under the health care bill sponsored by the GOP.

It's crunch time for health care in the Senate, where GOP leaders could present a bill that aims to repeal and replace Obamacare, NBC News reported.

The House passed the American Health Care Act in early May in a dramatic and sudden vote after abandoning a similar effort in March. Now it’s in the hands of the Senate, which has been hammering out its own legislation with a small and secretive working group of Republicans.



Since the process is taking place behind closed doors, it's harder to keep track of new developments or what to expect in the Senate's bill.

Here's what you need to know about where things stand, which lawmakers could make or break a deal, and which policies might end up in a final bill.

