Trump's Supreme Court Pick Calls President’s Attacks on Judiciary ‘Demoralizing’

Trump has criticized judges involved in a legal fight over his immigration travel executive order

     President Donald Trump criticized the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals for halting his travel ban in a Wednesday address to first responders and law enforcement. "The courts seem to be so political, Trump said," on Feb. 8, 2017.

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court has called the president's recent criticism of the judiciary "disheartening" and "demoralizing," NBC News reported.

    Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Wednesday that U.S. Appeals Court Judge Neil Gorsuch "expressed to me that he is disheartened by the demoralizing and abhorrent comments made by President Trump about the judiciary."

    A spokesman for the team shepherding Gorsuch's nomination in the Senate confirmed Blumenthal's version of the conversation to NBC News.

    On Twitter and in a speech Wednesday, Trump criticized judges involved in a legal fight over his immigration travel executive order, which suspended entry to the United States from seven predominantly Muslim nations and temporarily halted the entry by refugees.

    Trump called the federal judge in Seattle who blocked the order last week a "so-called judge."

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 47 minutes ago
