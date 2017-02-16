File Photo—U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 09 February 2017.

President Donald Trump will tap a private businessman to lead a review of U.S. intelligence agencies, a senior administration official told NBC News.

Stephen Feinberg, the billionaire private equity executive, will lead a broad review of the nation’s spy agencies, the official told NBC News.

But the official noted Feinberg will need to be cleared by the Office of Government Ethics, which may be complicated because of his role as co-founder of Cerberus Capital Management, a firm with reportedly more than 40 billion dollars in assets under management.

The move comes after Trump lashed out at U.S. intelligence agencies, who he believes leaked sensitive information to Washington reporters.

Trump's pick for national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned this week after press reports revealed he discussed foreign policy with Russian officials during the Trump transition and then misled the vice president about the conversation.

Instead of criticizing Flynn, Trump focused on the leak that led to the story and blamed the press for his resignation.

"Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?).Just like Russia," Trump tweeted after Flynn resigned.