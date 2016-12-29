President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his call for the U.S. to "move on" rather than retaliate against Russia for interfering in the 2016 election as the Obama administration imposed new sanctions against the Kremlin's intelligence services and their top officials.

"It's time for our country to move on to bigger and better things," Trump said in a statement. "Nevertheless, in the interest of our country and its great people, I will meet with leaders of the intelligence community next week in order to be updated on the facts of this situation."

The White House expelled 35 Russian intelligence diplomats from the U.S., and it imposed sanctions on nine Russian individuals and entities in retaliation for Russia's interference in the U.S. presidential election by hacking American political sites and email accounts.

Obama's move to punish the Russian government puts Trump in a tough position of having to decided whether or not to undermine retaliatory sanctions or abandon his calls for better relations with Moscow. U.S. officials acknowledged that Trump could use his executive authorities to reverse the sanctions.

Trump's refusal to accept the assessment of the intelligence community also appears to put him at odds with congressional leaders, who appear appear to be unified in the conclusion that Russia's government was responsible for hacking its way into tipping the election in favor of the GOP candidate.

Republican Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham said the sanctions are a "small price" to pay for interfering with U.S. elections, adding that they'll lead efforts in Congress to impose stronger penalties.

But the president-elect has held firm to his skepticism of the intel apparatus he's about to inherit.

Trump has long had a cozy relationship with Putin, going out of his way to praise him during the campaign and resisting joining the chorus of criticism over Russia’s alleged involvement in the elections. He has said the idea that Russia tried to help him win was “ridiculous.”

“I think it’s just another excuse,” Trump said in December. “I don’t believe it. No, I don’t believe it at all.”

The president-elect has also belittled the intelligence agencies that he will assume command over on Jan. 20, insinuating in a tweet that they couldn't be trusted.

“These are the same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction,” he said.

Trump said in July that he would consider lifting previously imposed sanctions against Russia, including those against Russian state banks and corporations following its 2014 invasion of Ukraine. While the U.S. has thus far refused to recognize the legitimacy of Russian referendums in Crimea, Trump has hinted in the past that he may be prepared to do so.