Trump: Why Couldn't the Civil War Have Been Avoided?

This Feb. 1, 2017, file photo shows President Donald Trump beneath a portrait of populist President Andrew Jackson at the swearing-in of Rex Tillerson as secretary of state in the Oval Office of the White House.

President Donald Trump questions why the Civil War could not have been avoided in a radio interview airing Monday, NBC News reported.

And Trump said Andrew Jackson could have prevented the devastating conflicted if he had been president "a little later," he told the Washington Examiner's Salena Zito.



"People don't realize, you know, the Civil War, if you think about it, why?" Trump said in a clip of the interview released by the SiriusXM show "Main Street Meets the Beltway," which airs in full at 2 p.m. ET. "People don't ask that question, but why was there the Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?"



A portrait of Jackson hangs in the Oval Office, and Trump's populist appeal has drawn comparisons to the seventh president, who died 16 years before the Civil War began. Trump visited Jackson's estate in March and placed a wreath on his tomb.





