In a series of tweets posted early Saturday morning, President Donald Trump accused the Obama administration of wiretapping Trump Tower prior to November's election. It was unclear what the president was referring to or where he'd gotten information on which he based these allegations.

Trump also claimed that "the same Russian Ambassador that met Jeff Sessions visited the Obama White House 22 times, and 4 times last year alone." It was not immediately clear where the president had gotten this alleged information.

The tweet storm comes amid heated controversy over the Trump administration's ties with Russia. Newly appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions, after it was revealed he had met with a Russian ambassador multiple times prior to the November election, recused himself Thursday from leading the investigation into the Trump team's Russia contacts.