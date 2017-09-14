Trump Signs Congressional Resolution Condemning White Supremacists - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Trump Signs Congressional Resolution Condemning White Supremacists

    Lawmakers and business leaders from both sides of the aisle are criticizing President Donald Trump's comments blaming "both sides" for the violence that erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend, with three dead and dozens more injured. This, as hundreds gathered to mourn at the University of Virginia Wednesday night. (Published Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017)

    President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a resolution passed by Congress condemning white supremacists, Neo-Nazis and other hate groups.

    "As Americans, we condemn the recent violence in Charlottesville and oppose hatred, bigotry, and racism in all forms," Trump said in a statement. "No matter the color of our skin or our ethnic heritage, we all live under the same laws, we all salute the same great flag, and we are all made by the same almighty God."

    The resolution, which Congress overwhelmingly approved this week, honors Heather Heyer, who was killed Aug. 12 when a car was driven into a group of counter-demonstrators protesting against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

    Trump was criticized for his response to that deadly act of violence, in which he condemned bigotry and violence "on many sides."

