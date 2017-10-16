President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Washington.

President Donald Trump said Monday he can "understand fully" why his "friend" and former chief White House strategist Steve Bannon has declared war on the Republican establishment.

"I can understand where Steve Bannon is coming from," Trump said during remarks before a Cabinet meeting.

Praising his former adviser's commitment "to getting things done," Trump added, "I know how he feels."

Trump's comments came just an hour before the president was scheduled to have lunch with McConnell.

