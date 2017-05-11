President Donald Trump may release his tax returns after all, but not until he's out of office, NBC News reported.
In an interview published by The Economist Thursday, Trump said he didn't see a reason to make his tax returns public — even if it means getting Democratic support for his tax plan.
A Pew survey in January found 60 percent of Americans thought he should release his tax returns.
Trump said nobody cares about his tax returns besides reporters, but added that he'll release them at "some point."
"Maybe I'll release them after I'm finished because I'm very proud of them actually. I did a good job," Trump said.
Trump has dodged requests to release his tax returns throughout his campaign and presidency thus far. He's said that he’s under IRS audit and implied to The Economist that his taxes wouldn't be done anytime soon.