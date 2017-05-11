Trump: ‘Maybe I’ll Release’ Tax Returns After Leaving White House | NBC 10 Philadelphia
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first year as president

"Maybe I'll release them after I'm finished because I'm very proud of them actually"

    AP, File
    In this March 20, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. Trump said he may release his tax returns when he leaves the White House, according to a recent interview with The Economist.

    President Donald Trump may release his tax returns after all, but not until he's out of office, NBC News reported.

    In an interview published by The Economist Thursday, Trump said he didn't see a reason to make his tax returns public — even if it means getting Democratic support for his tax plan.

    A Pew survey in January found 60 percent of Americans thought he should release his tax returns.

    Trump said nobody cares about his tax returns besides reporters, but added that he'll release them at "some point."

    "Maybe I'll release them after I'm finished because I'm very proud of them actually. I did a good job," Trump said.

    Trump has dodged requests to release his tax returns throughout his campaign and presidency thus far. He's said that he’s under IRS audit and implied to The Economist that his taxes wouldn't be done anytime soon.

    Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago
