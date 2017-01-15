Trump’s Plan to Quickly Recall Ambassadors Is ‘Risky Move’: Experts | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Trump’s Plan to Quickly Recall Ambassadors Is ‘Risky Move’: Experts

"You do not want to have a situation where countries are left without a direct link to the president for that long," a security expert said

    Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
    In this July 27, 2016, photo, Donald J. Trump holds a press conference at Trump National Doral in Doral, Florida.

    A plan by Donald Trump to toss out dozens of ambassadors on the day he takes office risks months of uncertainty in some of the most sensitive parts of the world, according to several experts, NBC News reported.

    The president-elect's stance that all politically appointed ambassadors must, with no exceptions, be gone from Day One risks cutting off nations' direct line to the president while Congress wades through the lengthy process of approving their successors, analysts said.

    This could be especially pertinent because of Trump's penchant for making candid foreign policy statements from his Twitter account; a good ambassador might be able to provide their host government with reassurances and explanation perhaps absent from the president-elect's forthright 140-character messages.

    "You do not want to have a situation where countries are left without a direct link to the president for that long," said Julianne Smith, director of the Strategy and Statecraft Program at the Center for a New American Security, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank.

