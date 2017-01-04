Trump Picks Wall Street Lawyer Jay Clayton for SEC Chair

Wall Street lawyer Jay Clayton is President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Trump transition team announced.

Clayton, a partner with Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, "brings decades of experience helping companies navigate complex federal regulations to the position," the Trump team said.

“Jay Clayton is a highly talented expert on many aspects of financial and regulatory law, and he will ensure our financial institutions can thrive and create jobs while playing by the rules at the same time," Trump said in a statement. "We need to undo many regulations which have stifled investment in American businesses, and restore oversight of the financial industry in a way that does not harm American workers.”