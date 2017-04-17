‘Still Under Audit’: Trump Returns Won’t be Seen on Tax Day

White House press secretary Sean Spicer talks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, April 17, 2017. Spicer discussed the president's tax returns, policy on White House visitor logs and other topics.

The IRS said last year that an audit does not prevent individuals from releasing their tax returns. Still, as NBC News reports, White House press secretary Sean Spicer cited an audit as the reason President Donald Trump's tax returns cannot be made public.

"It's the same thing that was discussed during the campaign: The president is under audit," Spicer said Monday when asked if Trump would release his 2016 returns.

Protest marches were held in cities across the U.S. over the weekend, with demonstrators calling for the president to make his returns public, as presidential candidates have customarily done for decades.

A reporter asked the press secretary Monday if the time had come to say that Trump would never release his returns. "We'll have to get back to you on that," Spicer responded.