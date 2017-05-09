President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are expected to meet with Vladimir Putin’s top diplomat at the White House on Wednesday in what will be the highest level, face-to-face contact with Russia of the American leader’s young presidency, NBC News reported.
The meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was announced last week, but it comes during a time when U.S.-Russia relations are, Tillerson said, "at a low point."
And tensions surrounding Russia's involvement in the U.S. election remain high. Tuesday evening, Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, ostensibly for his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. But many question whether the dismissal had anything to do with Comey being in charge of the investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia.
The State Department says Tillerson and Lavrov are expected to discuss ongoing violence in Syria and Ukraine.