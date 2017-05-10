Trump Losing Some Support From Key Parts of His Base: Poll

President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony for executive orders regarding trade in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Washington.

President Donald Trump's approval with American voters has slipped in recent weeks, including among key groups that helped to fuel his electoral win last year, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

Only 36 percent of voters approved of how Trump is handling the presidency, while 58 percent disapproved, CNBC reported. That compares to 40 percent approval and 56 percent disapproval in an April 19 survey.

Comey Fired After Requesting More Money for Russia Probe

President Donald Trump spent much of Wednesday morning defending his decision to fire former FBI director James Comey, saying that Comey, who was leading the investigation into possible ties between the Trump Administration and Russia, "wasn't doing a good job." Comey had asked for more money for the investigation just days before he was dismissed. (Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017)

The poll was conducted from Thursday to Tuesday, meaning most, if not all, of the voters responded before Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.