Trump Failing to Track Foreign Cash at His Hotels

The Trump International Hotel on its first day of business, Sept. 12, 2016, in Washington, D.C.

Just before taking office, President Donald Trump promised to donate all profits earned from foreign governments back to the U.S. Treasury.

But MSNBC has learned the Trump Organization is not tracking all possible payments it receives from foreign governments, according to new admissions by Trump representatives. By failing to track foreign payments it receives, the company will be hard-pressed to meet Trump's pledge to donate foreign profits and could even increase its legal exposure, NBC News reported.

Pope Francis Welcomes President Trump at Vatican

President Donald Trump arrived at the Vatican Wednesday, May 24, 2017, to meet with Pope Francis. The meeting comes midway through Trump’s nine-day international trip. (Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017)

The Trump Organization does not "attempt to identify individual travelers who have not specifically identified themselves as being a representative of a foreign government entity," according to a new company pamphlet. The policy suggests that it is up to foreign governments, not Trump hotels, to determine whether they self-report their business.

That policy matches what several sources told MSNBC — Trump Organization employees are not soliciting information about whether reservations or business is from a foreign government.

A Trump representative said that "the pertinent accounting rules" are well understood in the hospitality industry. But experts told MSNBC that there is no standard accounting system to track profits from foreign dignitaries.