Trump Calls James Comey ‘Very Cowardly’

    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
    President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in the Rose Garden at the White House June 9, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

    President Donald Trump called James Comey “cowardly” and said he thought any leaked information coming from the former FBI director could be “far more prevalent” than believed in his latest early morning Twitter jab, NBC News reported. 

    “I believe the James Comey leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible. Totally illegal? Very 'cowardly!'” Trump tweeted Sunday morning. 

    The tweet was the second social media lash out from Trump towards the fired FBI director since Comey’s dramatic testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. 

    It comes a day after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a letter that he would be appearing before the committee on Tuesday to answer questions raised by Comey’s recent testimony.

