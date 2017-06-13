President Donald Trump told Republican senators Tuesday they had his support to change the "mean," House-passed health care bill, NBC News reported.
"He talked about making sure we have a bill that protects people with pre-existing conditions and helps people. We talked a little bit about the tax credit to make that work for low income elderly people," Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., who attended the meeting, said. "And he certainly is fine with us taking a different direction with what the house did."
After the House passed its bill last month, Trump took a victory lap, holding a news conference in the Rose Garden flanked by members of Congress whom he praised for passing a "great plan."
