Trump Considering a Rollback of Obama's Cuba Policy

NBC 6's Willard Shepard has the latest as the current President is looking into changing the policies of former President Obama.

President Donald Trump is considering rolling back Obama-era policies on opening diplomatic relations with Cuba, several sources told NBC News. The sources cautioned, however, that no final decisions have been made.

The rollback is unlikely to completely sever diplomatic ties or shutter the U.S. Embassy in Havana, but may include reimposing limits on banking, people-to-people exchanges, exporting Cuban cigars and rum, and other measures.

A number of congressional leaders, including Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, have been vocal critics of the Obama administration's deals with Raul Castro. Rubio is said to be a key player in pushing Trump toward undoing the current policies, NBC News reported.

Top News: Marches Continue Against Venezuelan President

Critics of the rollback in diplomatic relations include the Chamber of Commerce, states that export agricultural products to Cuba and intelligence agencies that have benefited from improved intelligence sharing.

President Trump would announce the plan in Miami in an executive order, citing human rights abuses on the communist-run island, according to NBC News.

In January, the Obama administration ended the "wet foot, dry foot" policy, which allowed any Cuban who made it to U.S. soil to stay and become a legal resident.