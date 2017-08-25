The U.S. has experienced a drastic drop in teen pregnancies, which many hail as proof of the effectiveness of an Obama-era federal grant program, NBC News reported.
Started in 2010, the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program gives $89 million a year to 81 organizations around the country. It was renewed in 2015 for another five years.
But a letter from the Department of Health and Human Services dated July 3 shows that the Trump administration is slashing more than $200 million from the program without warning — meaning funding is now slated to end in June 2018, not in 2020.
The abrupt funding cut to teen pregnancy prevention, at a time when teenage births are at historic lows, has been called "highly unusual" by Senate Health Committee Democrats, especially since Congress has yet to vote on the 2018 appropriations bill.