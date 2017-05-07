Tom Price Defends Pre-Existing Coverage in GOP Health Plan

Tom Price, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, speaks at President Trump's press conference with members of the GOP, on the passage of legislation to roll back the Affordable Care Act, in the Rose Garden of the White House, On Thursday, May 4, 2017.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price on Sunday firmly defended health care legislation passed in the House this week against charges that people who have pre-existing conditions could see their insurance premiums rise under some circumstances, NBC News reported.

In a bill that cleared the House last week, states could seek waivers so insurers don't have to charge people who see their insurance lapse the same if they have a pre-existing condition.

States that get the waiver would be required to set up some kind of framework — such as a "high-risk pool" — to help out people who see their premiums rise so they can continue to maintain coverage.

Asked about criticisms of the bill on NBC’s "Meet The Press" Sunday, Price responded, "What I believe they are not recognizing is this is a different and we believe better way" to cover individuals with pre-existing conditions or injuries.”