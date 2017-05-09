Timeline: Former FBI Director James Comey’s Fall From Grace

FBI Director James Comey delivers his opening statements during a March 20, 2017, House Intelligence Committee hearing concerning Russia's meddling. He was fired by President Donald Trump on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

Former FBI Director James Comey received high marks from officials on both sides of the aisle until the Hillary Clinton email controversy.

Comey's leadership tenure with the FBI began in September 2013 when he was appointed by former President Barack Obama. Two years later, the FBI, with Comey at its helm, began investigating Clinton's use of a private email server.

FBI Director James Comey Fired

FBI Director James Comey was terminated by President Trump after receiving "clear recommendations" of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

President Donald Trump fired Comey on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, amid the Bureau's ongoing investigation into members of the Trump campaign's possible ties to Russia. The White House said Comey was fired "on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions."

NBC News took a look at how Comey went from being a respected leader of one of the government's highest law enforcement agencies to a Washington lightning rod.

