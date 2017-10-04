President Donald Trump traveled to West Virginia to address tens of thousands of Boy Scouts at the National Jamboree. The president noted that he was happy to be out of Washington, and to leave politics behind. But he took the opportunity to talk about the health care bill and even joked about firing Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, if the Senate doesn't vote for the legislation. He asked the crowd if former President Obama ever attended the Jamboree, prompting boos. (Published Tuesday, July 25, 2017)

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was on the verge of resigning this past summer amid mounting policy disputes and clashes with the White House, multiple senior administration officials who were aware of the situation at the time told NBC News.

The tensions came to a head around the time President Donald Trump delivered a politicized speech in late July to the Boy Scouts of America, an organization Tillerson once led, the officials said.

Just days earlier, Tillerson had openly disparaged the president, referring to him as a "moron" after a July 20 meeting at the Pentagon with members of Trump’s national security team and Cabinet officials, according to three officials familiar with the incident.

While it's unclear if he was aware of the incident, Vice President Mike Pence counseled Tillerson, who is fourth in line to the presidency, on ways to ease tensions with Trump, and other top administration officials urged him to remain in the job at least until the end of the year, according to some of the dozen current and former senior administration officials who spoke to NBC News for this report.



Tillerson on North Korea: Americans Should Sleep Well at Night

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged calm and said Americans should have "no concerns" after North Korea and President Donald Trump traded fiery threats, insisting Wednesday he doesn't believe there is "any imminent threat." (Published Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017)

Tillerson's top State Department spokesman, R.C. Hammond, said Tillerson did not consider quitting this past summer. He denied that Tillerson called Trump a “moron.” Hammond said he was unaware of the details of Tillerson’s meetings with Pence. The White House declined to comment on the record for this story.