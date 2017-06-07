Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, said he is planning to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, NBC News reported.

Green, who said he has received multiple death threats since he's discussed impeachment, argues that Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey on May 9 was obstruction of justice.

"The facts are simple and indisputable," Green said in a statement Tuesday. "The president fired the FBI director because the director was investigating the president's campaign connections to Russian interference in the presidential election."

Green has been among the leading voices calling for Trump's impeachment since he proposed it on May 15.

