In this May 3, 2017 file photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens during a meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas at the White House. The White House on Monday said Kushner wasn't involved in his family firm's decision to recruit Chinese investors with a presentation on an "investor visa" program.

The White House says Jared Kushner did not play a role in his family firm's decision to recruit Chinese investors with presentations on an "investor visa" program that mentioned both him and President Donald Trump, NBC News reported.

Backlash for the sales pitch was heavy, as people said it was an example of the Trump administration using its position to elevate business interests. But White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that Kushner, a presidential adviser and son-in-law of the president, had nothing to do with the business pitch.

Kushner's personal attorney also said that he had "no involvement" in the operation of the Kushner companies.

"Jared has done everything to comply with the ethics rules ... and that had nothing to do with him per se," Spicer said during Monday’s press briefing. "He wasn't involved."