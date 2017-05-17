Special Counsel to Take Over Russia Investigation

FILE - In this April 21, 2016 file photo, attorney and former FBI Director Robert Mueller, right, arrives for a court hearing in San Francisco.

The Justice Department announced Wednesday it is appointing Robert Mueller, the former FBI Director, as special counsel to take over the Russia investigation.

The appointment was made by Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general.

Trump Complains About Media Coverage Amid Comey Fallout

As President Donald Trump is under increased scrutiny by Congress over allegations of putting former FBI Director James Comey under pressure to drop the investigation over former national security advisor Michael Flynn, Trump took the the opportunity to complain about recent media coverage at a commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

Since last week's firing of FBI Director James Comey, Democrats and other critics of President Donald Trump have been calling for the appoinment of a special counsel to oversee an investigation into potential cordination between Russia and the Trump associates.