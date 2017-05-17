Special Counsel to Take Over Russia Investigation

The Justice Department announced Wednesday it is appointing Robert Mueller, the former FBI Director, as special counsel to take over the Russia investigation.
The appointment was made by Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general.
Since last week's firing of FBI Director James Comey, Democrats and other critics of President Donald Trump have been calling for the appoinment of a special counsel to oversee an investigation into potential cordination between Russia and the Trump associates.
