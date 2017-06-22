Senate Releases Health Care Bill

Mitch McConnell released the Senate's Healthcare Bill Thursday. Dubbed the "Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017," the 142-page proposal includes massive cuts to Medicaid, cuts to hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes for the wealthy and defunding of Planned Parenthood for at least one year. The Congressional Budget Office has not had a chance to score the Senate's bill yet. Under the House bill, the CBO found found that 23 million Americans would lose their healthcare coverage by 2026.