Amid speculation that Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren could run for president, she told a women's group Wednesday night there will soon be a woman in the White House, NBC News reported.

"We're going to shatter the glass ceiling into so many pieces that the Donald Trumps and Mitch McConnells of the world will never be able to put it back together again!" Warren said, at the annual fundraising gala for Emily's List, which works to elect female Democrats.

"The way things are going, if the next 3 years and 261 days are like Donald's first 100 days — I wonder if America will ever be ready for a male president again," she continued at the event Hillary Clinton keynoted in early 2015, weeks before she announced her presidential campaign.

Warren hasn't spoken about her own presidential ambitions, dodging the question on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Wednesday. But in the speech she borrowed a line from Clinton and took a shot at Bill O'Reilly, the former Fox News host who was recently parted ways with the network over sexual harassment allegations.