Sen. Graham Feels the Heat at S.C. Town Hall as Crowd Jeers About Russia, Obamacare

    Rainier Ehrhardt, AP (File)
    FILE - U.S. Sen Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to the media before the CBS News Republican presidential debate at the Peace Center, Feb. 13, 2016, in Greenville, S.C.

    Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham faced rowdy constituents in Greenville, South Carolina, Saturday as questions continued to surround the Trump campaign's communications with Russia and the plans for repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

    As NBC News reports, Graham has made himself known as one of the few prominent Republicans willing to publicly criticize the actions of the president and his administration. Still, at the senator's town hall meeting Saturday, a mostly anti-Trump crowd about 1,000 people strong bombarded him with heated questions and jeered as he defended his vote to confirm Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and his potential support for a forthcoming ACA repeal-and-replace plan.

    His rancorous town hall came one week after four fellow Republican senators visited their home districts for events and received similarly feisty responses.

    "I didn't know there were this many liberals in South Carolina," Graham quipped.

