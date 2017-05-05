Who will get the last laugh?



Senator Bernie Sanders laughed at President Donald Trump on Thursday despite his Obamacare repeal-and-replace achievement, calling out Trump for praising Australia's health care system — which is universal and funded by the government.

GOP Health Care Bill Passes House Vote; Moves to Senate

A GOP-backed health care reform bill passed House lawmakers by the slim margin of 217 to 213 on Thursday. President Donald Trump praised the American Health Care Act after its house passage, calling it a "repeal and a replace of Obamacare," as it makes it way to the Senate floor. (Published Thursday, May 4, 2017)

As CNBC reported, Trump had spoken earlier in the day in New York at a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and touted Republicans' latest health care bill.

"It's going to be fantastic health care," Trump said of the bill passed by the House on Thursday. "I shouldn't say this to our great gentleman and my friend from Australia because you have better health care than we do."

"Thank you, Mr. President," Sanders said when he was shown video of the president's remarks while appearing on MSNBC. "Let us move to a Medicare for all system that does what every other major country on Earth does: guarantee health care to all people at a fraction of the cost per-capita that we spend. Thank you, Mr. President. We'll quote you on the floor of the Senate."