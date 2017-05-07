Senators Looking Ahead to Sally Yates Testimony on Russia and Flynn | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Senators Looking Ahead to Sally Yates Testimony on Russia and Flynn

Yates was fired in January, ostensibly for refusing to defend the administration's travel ban in court

    AP Photo/J. David Ake
    Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.

    This Monday, Sally Yates, a former deputy attorney general under President Obama who was then pushed out by Trump early on, will testify in front of a Senate Judiciary subcommittee about Russia's attempts to interfere with the last election, and she is expected to speak about what she knew of conversations between Flynn and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, NBC News reported.

    That Senate subcommittee is one of a number of investigations within Congress looking into Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 elections, in addition to inquiries in the Senate and House Intelligence Committees.

    Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago
