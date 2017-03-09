Ryan Uses Prop at Press Conference, Immediately Sparks Meme | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Ryan Uses Prop at Press Conference, Immediately Sparks Meme

The image of Ryan, with his sleeves rolled up, gesturing at a television screen, was low-hanging fruit for the web

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP
    House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. uses charts and graphs to make his case for the GOP's long-awaited plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Thursday, March 9, 2017, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington.

    House Speaker Paul Ryan used a digital presentation at a press conference Thursday to further sell his plan for repeal and replace of the Affordable Care Act.

    Ryan explained the complex tenets of the Republican-drafted bill to replace the health care law, using graphs and other visual aids to plainly make his talking points. 

    The image of Ryan, with his sleeves rolled up, gesturing at a television screen, was low-hanging fruit for the web.

    Twitter users pounced, comparing Ryan to a teacher and sharing photos of the TV screen with completely unrelated images displayed on it.  

    Published 4 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices