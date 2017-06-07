House Speaker Paul Ryan listens to questions during a media briefing after attending a closed House Republican conference, on Capitol Hill, on April 4, 2017 in Washington, DC.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday it was “obviously” not appropriate for President Donald Trump to ask James Comey for “loyalty” after prepared testimony by the fired FBI director alleges the president did just that, NBC News reported.

In a statement released Wednesday by the Senate Intelligence Committee, Comey said Trump asked for his loyalty during a one-on-one dinner at the White House. Comey said he replied that he could offer honesty.

When asked if it was appropriate for the president to be asking the FBI director for such loyalty, Ryan told MSNBC’s Greta Van Susteren, "No, obviously, I don’t think that is."