DEA Chief Chuck Rosenberg Resigns After Criticizing Trump Remarks on Police Conduct - NBC 10 Philadelphia
A close friend of former FBI Director James Comey, Rosenberg was considered unlikely to remain in the Trump administration after Comey's firing

    FILE - Drug Enforcement Administration acting head Chuck Rosenberg at the Department of Justice, April 18, 2017, in Washington.

    The acting head of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Chuck Rosenberg, told staff at DEA headquarters Tuesday that he'll be stepping down next week. 

    As NBC News reports, Rosenberg thanked his staff and DEA agents in an email.

    "The neighborhoods in which we live are better for your commitment to the rule of law, dedication to the cause of justice, and perseverance in the face of adversity," it read.

    A close friend of former FBI Director James Comey, Rosenberg was considered unlikely to remain in the Trump administration after Comey's firing. The New York Times reported that Rosenberg said he had become convinced that President Trump had little respect for the law.

    Published 2 hours ago
