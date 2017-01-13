Rep. John Lewis: 'I Don't See This President-Elect as a Legitimate President' | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY

Rep. John Lewis: 'I Don't See This President-Elect as a Legitimate President'

The civil rights leader added that he won't attend the inauguration next week

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., does not believe Donald Trump was legitimately elected, telling NBC News in an exclusive interview Friday that he believes Russians "participated in helping this man get elected" and "helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton."

    Lewis, a leader in the fight for civil rights, said so after being asked in an interview for "Meet the Press" whether he would try to forge a relationship with the president-elect.

    Lewis said he believes in forgiveness and working with people, but added, "it's going to be very difficult. I don't see this president-elect as a legitimate president."

    Lewis also said that he doesn't plan on attending Trump's inauguration, the first time he'll miss one in his 30-year career in Congress.

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 54 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices