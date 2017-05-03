Rabbi's Tweet Shows Steve Bannon's Whiteboard To-Do List

In this file photo, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon looks on as President Donald Trump meets with Senate and House legislators, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, February 2, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

Want to know Steve Bannon's priorities as chief strategist for President Donald Trump? You can now check that off the list.

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, an Orthodox Jewish rabbi, author and contributor to Breitbart News, tweeted a photo Tuesday alongside Bannon at the White House.

Behind the two men was a whiteboard that showed what appeared to be a hand-written to-do list of goals for the Trump administration, NBC News reported.

A handful of items had check marks besides them even though some have been blocked by federal courts or otherwise haven't been accomplished.

Those included a suspension of the Syrian refugee program, the cutting all federal funding for sanctuary cities and having Mexico "eventually" pay for the border wall.

The top item on the white board, "repeal and replace Obamacare," did not get a check mark.

