Puerto Rico Governor: A Quarter Of the Island Should Have Power Next Month - NBC 10 Philadelphia
DEVELOPING: 
58 Dead, 500+ Hurt in Vegas Shooting
OLY-PHILLY
Puerto Rico Recovers After Maria

Puerto Rico Recovers After Maria

Complete coverage of relief and recovery efforts in Puerto Rico, following Hurricane Maria

Puerto Rico Governor: A Quarter Of the Island Should Have Power Next Month

About 37 percent of Puerto Ricans have cellphone service although some areas are still cut off from communication

By Sandra Lilley

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    As Puerto Rico deals with a lack of power, food and drinking water in the wake of Hurricane Maria, residents are also in dire need of another commodity: cold hard cash. (Published Friday, Sept. 29, 2017)

    A quarter of Puerto Rico will regain power by next month, Puerto Rico's Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said at a news conference Monday, NBC News reported.

    The governor said almost half — 47 percent — of residents have running water and that should climb to 60 percent by the end of the week.

    Hospitals are gaining power and an estimated 139 shelters are open for 8,000 people. 

    About 37 percent of Puerto Ricans have cellphone service although some areas are still cut off from communication, he reported.

    58 Dead, 515 Injured in Las Vegas Shooting

    [NATL] Clark County Sheriff: 58 Dead, 515 Injured in Las Vegas Shooting

    At least 58 people died and 515 were wounded in a mass shooting at a Las Vegas Strip music concert, according to Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo.

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    President Donald Trump is scheduled to land Tuesday in the hurricane-ravaged island.

    Rosselló said the root of the problem is no power and the difficulty to distribute water, food and medicine to neighborhoods, NBC News reported.

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices