President Donald Trump addressed Congress for the first time to issue a call for immigration reform, strongly condemning illegal immigration and calling for a wall between the United States and Mexico, yet also saying he would be open to laws that made legalization easier for immigrants. Trump also spoke strongly against Obamacare, saying he wanted "reforms that expand choice, increase access, lower costs, and at the same time, provide better healthcare" instead.

President Donald Trump, in his first address to Congress on Tuesday, announced he's establishing a new office within the Department of Homeland Security to protect victims of crimes committed by people who are in the country illegally.

He said the office is called VOICE: Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement.

"We are providing a voice to those who have been ignored by our media, and silenced by special interests," he said.

The announcement was denounced by many who have opposed Trump's actions on immigration, and that elicited a heated response from his supporters.