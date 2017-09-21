The President was joined by Vice President Mike Pence as well as other officials as he began touring parts of Southwest Florida following the devastation from Irma.

A majority of Americans support President Donald Trump's deal with Democratic leaders to provide hurricane relief and keep the government open for 90 days, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

More than 70 percent approve of the move. However, the same poll finds that less than 30 percent support his handling of health care, race relations and the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Meanwhile, Trump's overall job-approval rating is at 43 percent, up three points since August. The poll comes after Trump worked with Democrats on temporarily funding the government and raising the debt limit — and after two hurricanes hit U.S. states.

The NBC/WSJ poll was conducted Sept. 14-18 of 900 adults — nearly half reached by cell phone — and it has a margin of error of plus-minus 3.3 percentage points. Among the 741 registered voters who were interviewed, the margin of error is plus-minus 3.6 percentage points.



'Rocket Man': Trump Slams N. Korea at UN