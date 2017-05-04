'Life or Death': Doctors Warn Health Bill Changes Could Kill

People with pre-existing conditions could be affected under the new version of the America Health Care Act.

Diabetes, cancer and heart disease patients are among those with pre-existing conditions who could be affected by the new version of the American Health Care Act (AHCA), NBC News reported.

Pre-existing conditions are diseases, injuries or conditions that affect a patient before he or she purchased their health plan policy. Before Obamacare, health insurers routinely refused to cover people with preexisting conditions. Or, they charged high premiums, co-pays and deductibles.

The new version of the AHCA doesn’t specifically let insurers refuse coverage, but it lets states ask permission to opt out of the requirement. The Health and Human Services Department will decide who can do it.

States can also set up high-risk pools under the bill, which are policies that cover people with preexisting conditions who have difficulty finding insurance.