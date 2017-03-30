Republicans, Dems Agree — Their Parties Are Deeply Divided: Poll | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Republicans, Dems Agree — Their Parties Are Deeply Divided: Poll

The poll was conducted Friday, just after the Republican's health care bill was pulled from a House vote

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    The U.S. Capitol building stands before sunrise in Washington, DC, U.S., on Friday, March 24, 2017.

    Democrats and Republicans agree on at least one thing: both parties say in a new poll that they are deeply divided, NBC News reported. 

    About three-quarters of Republican and Republican-leaning Americans say their party is split, according to an NBC News|SurveyMonkey poll conducted Friday. A majority of their counterparts on the left see the same division in the Democratic party, NBC News reported. 

    Just 24 percent of Republicans view the GOP as united, the poll found. 

    The poll was conducted just after congressional Republicans failed to whip up the votes needed to pass their health care bill in the House. The bill would have repealed former President Barack Obama's signature health care law, a campaign promise made by President Donald Trump. 

    Ivanka Trump Will Serve as White House Employee

    [NATL] Ivanka Trump Will Serve as White House Employee

    Ivanka Trump will become an official White House employee. The eldest daughter of President Donald Trump will serves as Assistant to the President, the White House announced Wednesday.

    (Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices